How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Western Michigan @ No. 14 Michigan State

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-5; Michigan State 9-3

The #14 Michigan State Spartans will stay at home another game and welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as MSU skips in on four wins and WMU on three.

The Spartans were completely in charge two weeks ago, breezing past the Eastern Michigan Eagles 101-48. Five players on MSU scored in the double digits: G Cassius Winston (21), G Foster Loyer (13), F Aaron Henry (12), F Xavier Tillman (11), and F Marcus Bingham Jr. (10). Henry had trouble finding his footing against the Northwestern Wildcats two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, WMU made easy work of the Aquinas College Saints two weeks ago and carried off an 84-61 victory.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Spartans to 9-3 and the Broncos to 7-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

The Spartans are a big 27-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.