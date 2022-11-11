Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ No. 22 Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Michigan 1-0

What to Know

The #22 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Wolverines and the PFW Mastodons on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Michigan wrapped it up with a 75-56 win at home. Hunter Dickinson was the offensive standout of the game for Michigan, posting a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, EMU bagged a 75-66 victory over the Wayne State (MI) Warriors on Monday.

This next matchup looks promising for Michigan, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Monday, where they covered a 15.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 21-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.