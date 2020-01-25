How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Michigan

Current Records: Illinois 14-5; Michigan 11-7

What to Know

The #21 Illinois Fighting Illini's road trip will continue as they head to Crisler Center at noon ET today to face off against the Michigan Wolverines. Illinois is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Michigan is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Illinois and the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Illinois wrapped it up with a 79-62 win on the road. Center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu were among the main playmakers for the Fighting Illini as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, falling 72-63. The top scorer for the Wolverines was guard Zavier Simpson (18 points).

The Fighting Illini are now 14-5 while the Wolverines sit at 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Illini enter the contest with 46.60% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Wolverines are even better: they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Michigan a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Illinois.