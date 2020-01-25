How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Michigan
Current Records: Illinois 14-5; Michigan 11-7
What to Know
The #21 Illinois Fighting Illini's road trip will continue as they head to Crisler Center at noon ET today to face off against the Michigan Wolverines. Illinois is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Michigan is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Illinois and the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Illinois wrapped it up with a 79-62 win on the road. Center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu were among the main playmakers for the Fighting Illini as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Michigan came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, falling 72-63. The top scorer for the Wolverines was guard Zavier Simpson (18 points).
The Fighting Illini are now 14-5 while the Wolverines sit at 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Illini enter the contest with 46.60% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Wolverines are even better: they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Michigan a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Illinois.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Illinois 71 vs. Michigan 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Michigan 79 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 06, 2018 - Michigan 79 vs. Illinois 69
- Mar 09, 2017 - Michigan 75 vs. Illinois 55
- Jan 21, 2017 - Michigan 66 vs. Illinois 57
- Jan 11, 2017 - Illinois 85 vs. Michigan 69
- Dec 30, 2015 - Michigan 78 vs. Illinois 68
