Who's Playing

No. 19 Kentucky @ Michigan

Current Records: Kentucky 5-2; Michigan 5-2

What to Know

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at The O2 Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Michigan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between UK and the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as UK wrapped it up with a 60-41 victory at home. Guard Antonio Reeves (18 points) was the top scorer for UK.

Meanwhile, Michigan entered their matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Wolverines fell just short of Virginia by a score of 70-68. A silver lining for Michigan was the play of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks.

UK's victory brought them up to 5-2 while Michigan's loss pulled them down to an identical 5-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UK comes into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.6. The Wolverines are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: The O2 Arena -- London, England

The O2 Arena -- London, England TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.