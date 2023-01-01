Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan

Current Records: Maryland 10-3; Michigan 7-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crisler Center. The Terrapins have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 win over UMBC. Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Hakim Hart out in front picking up 16 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 63-61 to the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Thursday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wolverines were far and away the favorite. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (16), center Hunter Dickinson (13), guard Jett Howard (12), and guard Dug McDaniel (10).

Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maryland.