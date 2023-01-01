Who's Playing
Maryland @ Michigan
Current Records: Maryland 10-3; Michigan 7-5
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crisler Center. The Terrapins have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 win over UMBC. Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Hakim Hart out in front picking up 16 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 63-61 to the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Thursday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wolverines were far and away the favorite. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (16), center Hunter Dickinson (13), guard Jett Howard (12), and guard Dug McDaniel (10).
Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Michigan 83 vs. Maryland 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Michigan 79 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 19, 2021 - Michigan 87 vs. Maryland 63
- Dec 31, 2020 - Michigan 84 vs. Maryland 73
- Mar 08, 2020 - Maryland 83 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Maryland 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Maryland 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Michigan 85 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Michigan 68 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Feb 21, 2016 - Maryland 86 vs. Michigan 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Michigan 70 vs. Maryland 67