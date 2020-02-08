How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Michigan

Current Records: Michigan State 16-7; Michigan 13-9

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines haven't won a game against the #16 Michigan State Spartans since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wolverines and the Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Michigan was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 61-58 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Eli Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Michigan and finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 75-70 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. MSU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from guard Cassius Winston, who had 25 points and nine assists, and forward Xavier Tillman, who had nine points in addition to 11 boards and five blocks.

The Wolverines are now 13-9 while MSU sits at 16-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan enters the matchup with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But the Spartans are even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.95

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last nine games against Michigan.