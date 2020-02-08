How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Michigan
Current Records: Michigan State 16-7; Michigan 13-9
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines haven't won a game against the #16 Michigan State Spartans since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wolverines and the Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Michigan was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 61-58 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Eli Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Michigan and finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 75-70 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. MSU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from guard Cassius Winston, who had 25 points and nine assists, and forward Xavier Tillman, who had nine points in addition to 11 boards and five blocks.
The Wolverines are now 13-9 while MSU sits at 16-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan enters the matchup with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But the Spartans are even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.95
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won six out of their last nine games against Michigan.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Michigan State 87 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 17, 2019 - Michigan State 65 vs. Michigan 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Michigan State 75 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 24, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Michigan State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Michigan 82 vs. Michigan State 72
- Feb 07, 2017 - Michigan 86 vs. Michigan State 57
- Jan 29, 2017 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Michigan State 89 vs. Michigan 73
