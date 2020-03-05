How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Michigan
Current Records: Nebraska 7-22; Michigan 18-11
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 1-6 against the #25 Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Cornhuskers and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their 14-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, the Northwestern Wildcats took down Nebraska 81-76 on Sunday. Guard Haanif Cheatham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Michigan and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Michigan falling 77-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Isaiah Livers wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wolverines and played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 13-16 all in all.
The Cornhuskers are now 7-22 while Michigan sits at 18-11. Nebraska is 5-16 after losses this year, Michigan 5-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.50
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 17-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won six out of their last seven games against Nebraska.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Michigan 79 vs. Nebraska 68
- Feb 28, 2019 - Michigan 82 vs. Nebraska 53
- Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Nebraska 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska 72 vs. Michigan 52
- Mar 05, 2017 - Michigan 93 vs. Nebraska 57
- Jan 14, 2017 - Michigan 91 vs. Nebraska 85
- Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan 81 vs. Nebraska 68
