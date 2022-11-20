Who's Playing

Ohio @ No. 20 Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 1-2; Michigan 3-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are on the road again on Sunday and play against the #20 Michigan Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Crisler Center.

Ohio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 88-74 to the Detroit Titans.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Wolverines just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 87-62 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The top scorers for Michigan were center Hunter Dickinson (14 points) and guard Jett Howard (12 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.