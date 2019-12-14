How to watch Michigan vs. Oregon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 10 Oregon @ No. 5 Michigan

Current Records: Oregon 7-2; Michigan 8-2

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the #10 Oregon Ducks and the #5 Michigan Wolverines will meet up at noon ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Oregon has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Ducks were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Hawaii Warriors on Saturday and carried off an 89-64 win. G Payton Pritchard was the offensive standout of the game for Oregon, as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Michigan came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday, falling 71-62. C Jon Teske put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to seven boards.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 8-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Michigan enters the matchup with 49.50% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. Oregon is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 28th highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.70%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.55

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.