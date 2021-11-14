Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ No. 6 Michigan

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 0-2; Michigan 1-0

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the #6 Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Prairie View A&M received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 92-76 to the San Francisco Dons. Jawaun Daniels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Michigan had enough points to win and then some against the Buffalo Bulls this past Wednesday, taking their contest 88-76. Michigan got double-digit scores from four players: Hunter Dickinson (27), Terrance Williams II (15), Eli Brooks (11), and Caleb Houstan (11).

Prairie View A&M's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Michigan's win pulled them up to 1-0. Hunter Dickinson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 27 points along with six boards this past Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Prairie View A&M's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.

Injury Report for Michigan

Zeb Jackson: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Injury Report for Prairie View A&M

No Injury Information