How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Michigan

Current Records: Purdue 9-6; Michigan 10-4

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Crisler Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

If Purdue was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 63-37 beatdown from the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday. One thing holding the Boilermakers back was the mediocre play of G Nojel Eastern, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the #19 Michigan Wolverines ended up a good deal behind the Michigan State Spartans when they played on Sunday, losing 87-69. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: C Jon Teske (15), G Zavier Simpson (14), F Brandon Johns Jr. (12), and G Franz Wagner (10).

Purdue isn't expected to pull this one out (Michigan is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever Purdue hit the road.

When the two teams previously met in December of 2018, the Boilermakers lost to the Wolverines by a decisive 76-57 margin. Can the Boilermakers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.45

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Purdue.