How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Michigan
Current Records: Purdue 9-6; Michigan 10-4
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Crisler Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
If Purdue was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 63-37 beatdown from the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday. One thing holding the Boilermakers back was the mediocre play of G Nojel Eastern, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the #19 Michigan Wolverines ended up a good deal behind the Michigan State Spartans when they played on Sunday, losing 87-69. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: C Jon Teske (15), G Zavier Simpson (14), F Brandon Johns Jr. (12), and G Franz Wagner (10).
Purdue isn't expected to pull this one out (Michigan is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever Purdue hit the road.
When the two teams previously met in December of 2018, the Boilermakers lost to the Wolverines by a decisive 76-57 margin. Can the Boilermakers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.45
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Purdue.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Michigan 76 vs. Purdue 57
- Mar 04, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Purdue 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Purdue 92 vs. Michigan 88
- Jan 09, 2018 - Purdue 70 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Michigan 74 vs. Purdue 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Michigan 82 vs. Purdue 70
- Mar 12, 2016 - Purdue 76 vs. Michigan 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Michigan 61 vs. Purdue 56
- Jan 07, 2016 - Purdue 87 vs. Michigan 70
-
