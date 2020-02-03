How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Michigan
Current Records: Rutgers 16-5; Michigan 12-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan Wolverines and the #25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET this evening at Madison Square Garden. Michigan is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
After constant struggles on the road, Michigan has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 79-68 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Wolverines' guard Eli Brooks, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, winning 70-63. RU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Caleb McConnell (16), guard Geo Baker (10), guard Ron Harper Jr. (10), and forward Akwasi Yeboah (10).
The Wolverines are now 12-8 while RU sits at 16-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.90%. But RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them 10th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a slight 1-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Michigan 77 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 21, 2018 - Michigan 62 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 22, 2017 - Michigan 68 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 27, 2016 - Michigan 68 vs. Rutgers 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home