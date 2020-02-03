How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan

Current Records: Rutgers 16-5; Michigan 12-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan Wolverines and the #25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET this evening at Madison Square Garden. Michigan is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

After constant struggles on the road, Michigan has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 79-68 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Wolverines' guard Eli Brooks, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, winning 70-63. RU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Caleb McConnell (16), guard Geo Baker (10), guard Ron Harper Jr. (10), and forward Akwasi Yeboah (10).

The Wolverines are now 12-8 while RU sits at 16-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.90%. But RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them 10th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 1-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.