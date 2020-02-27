How to watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Current Records: Wisconsin 17-10; Michigan 18-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #19 Michigan Wolverines are heading back home. Michigan and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Crisler Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Wolverines skips in on five wins and Wisconsin on four.

Michigan beat the Purdue Boilermakers 71-63 on Saturday. Michigan guard Franz Wagner looked sharp as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, winning 79-71. The Badgers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Micah Potter (18), guard Brevin Pritzl (17), forward Nate Reuvers (17), and guard Brad Davison (15).

The wins brought Michigan up to 18-9 and Wisconsin to 17-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Michigan enters the game with 4.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. As for Wisconsin, they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Wisconsin.