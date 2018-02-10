How to watch Michigan-Wisconsin: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

No. 20 Michigan (19-7, 8-5 Big Ten) enters Sunday's road game against Wisconsin (11-15, 4-9) as a projected No. 8 seed in the latest Bracketology by Jerry Palm, but its résumé — particularly on the road in league play — is pretty lacking on the whole. So even against a less-than-vintage Wisconsin team, a win on Sunday would do the Wolverines wonders as it builds its postseason dossier.

Snagging a win at Wisconsin is no small task, though. In fact, Michigan hasn't beat the Badgers on their home floor since 2014. That's back when Bo Ryan was coach of the Badgers. Since that game, Wisconsin is 4-1 vs. Michigan in the regular season and looking to extend it to 5-1 to extend its win streak to two.

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET



Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin



TV: CBS



Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



