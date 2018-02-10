How to watch Michigan-Wisconsin: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The Wolverines head to Wisconsin where they look to build on their lackluster NCAA Tournament resume
No. 20 Michigan (19-7, 8-5 Big Ten) enters Sunday's road game against Wisconsin (11-15, 4-9) as a projected No. 8 seed in the latest Bracketology by Jerry Palm, but its résumé — particularly on the road in league play — is pretty lacking on the whole. So even against a less-than-vintage Wisconsin team, a win on Sunday would do the Wolverines wonders as it builds its postseason dossier.
Snagging a win at Wisconsin is no small task, though. In fact, Michigan hasn't beat the Badgers on their home floor since 2014. That's back when Bo Ryan was coach of the Badgers. Since that game, Wisconsin is 4-1 vs. Michigan in the regular season and looking to extend it to 5-1 to extend its win streak to two.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan -2
- Prediction: Regardless of Wisconsin's recent dominance over Michigan, I think the Badgers will struggle to defend homecourt here against Michigan. The Wolverines have all the motivation in the world to snag a win here to improve its postseason standing, while Wisconsin's playing for little more than a chance to get to its fifth win within the conference. So give me the Wolverines to steal a road win and cover. Pick: Michigan -2
