Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 5-4, Michigan 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Michigan will be stumbling in from a loss.

Michigan finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 90-80 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Tarris Reed Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reed Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Terrance Williams II, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Golden Grizzlies on Friday and fell 77-63. It was the first time this season that Eastern Michigan let down their fans at home.

The win got the Wolverines back to even at 5-5. As for the Eagles, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-4.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 88-83 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Does Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.