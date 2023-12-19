Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Florida 7-3, Michigan 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 victory over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Michigan.

Michigan's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tarris Reed Jr., who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds, and Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Nimari Burnett, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Florida made the experts look like fools on Thursday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of East Carolina. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 70-65. Winning may never get old, but Florida sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Richard, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Florida was Zyon Pullin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Wolverines now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Gators, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan strolled past Florida in their previous matchup back in March of 2019 by a score of 64-49. Does Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.