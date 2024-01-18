Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Illinois 12-4, Michigan 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

Michigan finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They walked away with a 73-65 win over the Buckeyes on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, as Michigan did.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Terrance Williams II, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Olivier Nkamhoua was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-67 to the Terrapins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois in their matchups with Maryland: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Domask, who scored 26 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Luke Goode, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Wolverines' victory bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Fighting Illini, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Illinois is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.