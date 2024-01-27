Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Iowa 11-8, Michigan 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Iowa on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 69-67 to the Terrapins on a last-minute layup From Jahmir Young. Iowa found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% worse than the opposition.

Tony Perkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Freeman, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Wolverines lost to the Boilermakers, and the Wolverines lost bad. The score wound up at 99-67. Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-25.

The Hawkeyes' loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Wolverines, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa came up short against Michigan when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 90-80. Can Iowa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.