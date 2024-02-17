Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Michigan State 16-9, Michigan 8-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Crisler Center. Michigan State will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Penn State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Michigan State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 80-72 win over the Nittany Lions. That's two games straight that Michigan State has won by exactly eight points.

Malik Hall was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Akins, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Fighting Illini, falling 97-68. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan in their matchups with the Fighting Illini: they've now lost eight in a row.

Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from Terrance Williams II, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Olivier Nkamhoua was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-3 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Wolverines, they dropped their record down to 8-17 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Michigan State's way against the Wolverines when the teams last played back in January as the Spartans made off with a 81-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.