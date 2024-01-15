Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Ohio State 12-4, Michigan 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio State and Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Ohio State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio State has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Jamison Battle, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 64-57 to the Terrapins. Michigan got off to an early lead (up 12 with 0:08 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Buckeyes' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 5-11 ATS record.

Odds

Ohio State is a slight 1-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Michigan and Ohio State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.