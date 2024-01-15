Who's Playing
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan Wolverines
Current Records: Ohio State 12-4, Michigan 6-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
Ohio State and Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
The point spread may have favored Ohio State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio State has scored all season.
The losing side was boosted by Jamison Battle, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 64-57 to the Terrapins. Michigan got off to an early lead (up 12 with 0:08 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
The Buckeyes' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Going forward, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 5-11 ATS record.
Odds
Ohio State is a slight 1-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan and Ohio State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Michigan 77 vs. Ohio State 69
- Mar 06, 2022 - Michigan 75 vs. Ohio State 69
- Feb 12, 2022 - Ohio State 68 vs. Michigan 57
- Mar 13, 2021 - Ohio State 68 vs. Michigan 67
- Feb 21, 2021 - Michigan 92 vs. Ohio State 87
- Mar 01, 2020 - Ohio State 77 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Ohio State 61 vs. Michigan 58
- Jan 29, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Ohio State 49
- Feb 18, 2018 - Michigan 74 vs. Ohio State 62
- Dec 04, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Michigan 62