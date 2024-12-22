Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: PFW 9-4, Michigan 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will be home for the holidays to greet the PFW Mastodons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Michigan's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 87-86 to Oklahoma. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Michigan is 7-1 when Goldin posts eight or more rebounds, but 1-2 otherwise. Danny Wolf was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask PFW). They steamrolled past Defiance 103-52 on Friday. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

PFW was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Defiance only posted seven.

Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for PFW, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan took their victory against PFW when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 75-56. Does Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will PFW turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a big 20.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 19.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.