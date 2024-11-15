Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: TCU 3-0, Michigan 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TCU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Michigan Wolverines at 6:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, TCU beat Texas State 76-71.

TCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trazarien White, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points. Another player making a difference was Noah Reynolds, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wake Forest by a score of 72-70. The Wolverines got off to an early lead (up 13 with 10:30 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

TCU's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.