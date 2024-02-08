Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Michigan after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Wisconsin.

If Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-15 in no time. On the other hand, Wisconsin will have to make due with a 16-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-6, Michigan 7-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Crisler Center. Michigan does have the home-court advantage, but Wisconsin is expected to win by 5.5 points.

Wisconsin has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Boilermakers on Sunday. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Tyler Wahl put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 69-59 to the Scarlet Knights. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tarris Reed Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. He didn't help Michigan's cause all that much against the Spartans last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Michigan was Terrance Williams II's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Badgers' loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-6. As for the Wolverines, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wisconsin came up short against the Wolverines in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 87-79. Can Wisconsin avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.