Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Youngstown State 0-1, Michigan 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing at home against the Youngstown State Penguins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crisler Center. Youngstown State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Michigan, who comes in off a win.

Michigan took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as the Wolverines made off with a 99-74 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as Michigan did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Olivier Nkamhoua, who earned 25 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dug McDaniel, who earned 22 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns on Monday.

The Wolverines' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Penguins, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Michigan against Youngstown State in their previous meeting back in December of 2015 as the team secured a 105-46 win. Does Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Youngstown State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.