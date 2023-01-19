Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Charlotte 12-6; Middle Tenn. 11-7

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Charlotte 49ers are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Murphy Athletic Center. The Blue Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Middle Tenn. escaped with a win on Monday against the UAB Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Middle Tenn. got double-digit scores from four players: forward DeAndre Dishman (15), guard Eli Lawrence (13), guard Camryn Weston (11), and guard Teafale Lenard Jr (10).

Speaking of close games: Charlotte entered their contest against the Texas-El Paso Miners on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Charlotte fell in a 60-58 heartbreaker. One thing holding the 49ers back was the mediocre play of guard Jackson Threadgill, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blue Raiders are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Middle Tenn. ended up a good deal behind Charlotte when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 82-67. Maybe Middle Tenn. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.23

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charlotte.