Who's Playing
Florida International @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Florida International 13-13; Middle Tenn. 16-11
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Murphy Athletic Center. The Blue Raiders are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, Middle Tenn. narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Florida Atlantic Owls 74-70. Four players on Middle Tenn. scored in the double digits: guard Camryn Weston (16), guard Elias King (15), guard Eli Lawrence (13), and guard Justin Bufford (12).
Meanwhile, Florida International came up short against the Rice Owls on Saturday, falling 85-78.
Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 16-11 while Florida International's defeat dropped them down to 13-13. In their victory, Middle Tenn. relied heavily on Justin Bufford, who had 12 points along with six rebounds. Florida International will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 12 games against Florida International.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Florida International 82 vs. Middle Tenn. 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 50 vs. Florida International 39
- Jan 09, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 67 vs. Florida International 56
- Jan 08, 2021 - Florida International 68 vs. Middle Tenn. 55
- Jan 18, 2020 - Florida International 83 vs. Middle Tenn. 69
- Jan 03, 2019 - Florida International 83 vs. Middle Tenn. 76
- Jan 04, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. Florida International 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 70 vs. Florida International 67
- Jan 19, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 65 vs. Florida International 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 61 vs. Florida International 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 67 vs. Florida International 66