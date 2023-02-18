Who's Playing

Florida International @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Florida International 13-13; Middle Tenn. 16-11

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Murphy Athletic Center. The Blue Raiders are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Middle Tenn. narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Florida Atlantic Owls 74-70. Four players on Middle Tenn. scored in the double digits: guard Camryn Weston (16), guard Elias King (15), guard Eli Lawrence (13), and guard Justin Bufford (12).

Meanwhile, Florida International came up short against the Rice Owls on Saturday, falling 85-78.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 16-11 while Florida International's defeat dropped them down to 13-13. In their victory, Middle Tenn. relied heavily on Justin Bufford, who had 12 points along with six rebounds. Florida International will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 12 games against Florida International.