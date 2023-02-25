Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-15; Middle Tenn. 17-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, falling 76-66. One thing holding Louisiana Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Kaleb Stewart, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. didn't have too much trouble with the Florida International Panthers at home on Saturday as they won 69-58.

Louisiana Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Blue Raiders when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 68-51. Can Louisiana Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.28

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won four out of their last seven games against Louisiana Tech.