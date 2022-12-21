Who's Playing

Murray State @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Murray State 7-4; Middle Tenn. 7-4

What to Know

The Murray State Racers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Racers will be strutting in after a win while Middle Tenn. will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Austin Peay Governors last Friday, winning 68-60. Guard Quincy Anderson (16 points), forward DJ Burns (15 points), and forward Kenny White Jr. (15 points) were the top scorers for MSU. Quincy Anderson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Chicago State Cougars last week. Anderson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. entered their matchup against the Chattanooga Mocs last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Middle Tenn. fell to Chattanooga 82-73.

The Racers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take MSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

MSU's victory brought them up to 7-4 while Middle Tenn.'s defeat pulled them down to an identical 7-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU is stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Racers, the Blue Raiders enter the game with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Middle Tenn.'s favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.16

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State have won four out of their last seven games against Middle Tenn.