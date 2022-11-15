Who's Playing

Rice @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Rice 1-1; Middle Tenn. 1-1

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Rice Owls and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of 2018. Middle Tenn. and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Middle Tenn. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Middle Tenn. came up short against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Rice at home against the St. Thomas (TX) Celts this past Thursday as the squad secured an 85-48 victory.

The Blue Raiders were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January as they fell 65-61 to Rice. Maybe Middle Tenn. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rice have won five out of their last eight games against Middle Tenn.