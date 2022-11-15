Who's Playing
Rice @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Rice 1-1; Middle Tenn. 1-1
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Rice Owls and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of 2018. Middle Tenn. and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Middle Tenn. will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Middle Tenn. came up short against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, falling 76-68.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Rice at home against the St. Thomas (TX) Celts this past Thursday as the squad secured an 85-48 victory.
The Blue Raiders were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January as they fell 65-61 to Rice. Maybe Middle Tenn. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Rice have won five out of their last eight games against Middle Tenn.
- Jan 06, 2022 - Rice 65 vs. Middle Tenn. 61
- Mar 01, 2020 - Rice 77 vs. Middle Tenn. 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - Rice 91 vs. Middle Tenn. 83
- Mar 03, 2019 - Rice 67 vs. Middle Tenn. 61
- Jan 24, 2019 - Rice 79 vs. Middle Tenn. 68
- Feb 08, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 94 vs. Rice 75
- Jan 05, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 80 vs. Rice 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 87 vs. Rice 73