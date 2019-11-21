How to watch Middle Tenn. vs. Villanova: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. No. 17 Villanova (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 3-1; Villanova 2-1

What to Know

The #17 Villanova Wildcats will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Villanova is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory.

Everything went Villanova's way against the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday as they made off with a 78-54 victory. F Saddiq Bey and F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 19 points along with five rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. has to be hurting after a devastating 93-72 defeat at the hands of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

This next contest looks promising for Villanova, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Villanova's win lifted them to 2-1 while Middle Tenn.'s loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Villanova can repeat their recent success or if Middle Tenn. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.