Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Middle Tenn. 8-5

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders won both of their matches against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season (93-85 and 69-52) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Blue Raiders and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at Murphy Athletic Center.

Middle Tenn.'s 2022 ended with an 82-67 defeat against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, WKU entered their contest against the Rice Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. WKU fell in an 81-78 heartbreaker.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.