Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Middle Tenn. 8-5
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders won both of their matches against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season (93-85 and 69-52) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Blue Raiders and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at Murphy Athletic Center.
Middle Tenn.'s 2022 ended with an 82-67 defeat against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, WKU entered their contest against the Rice Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. WKU fell in an 81-78 heartbreaker.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 69 vs. Western Kentucky 52
- Jan 29, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 93 vs. Western Kentucky 85
- Jan 24, 2021 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Middle Tenn. 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Middle Tenn. 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. Middle Tenn. 63
- Mar 01, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 82 vs. Western Kentucky 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Western Kentucky 62
- Feb 16, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Western Kentucky 52
- Jan 14, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 91 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Middle Tenn. 72
- Jan 30, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Western Kentucky 64