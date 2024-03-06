Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Middle Tennessee looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Middle Tennessee is up 33-30 over Liberty. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 35 points.

Middle Tennessee came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Liberty 17-12, Middle Tennessee 12-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Liberty has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Murphy Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Liberty last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 67-51 fall against the Miners. Having soared to a lofty 83 points in the game before, Liberty's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders ended up a good deal behind the Bearkats on Saturday and lost 81-64.

Middle Tennessee struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Flames' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-12. As for the Blue Raiders, their loss dropped their record down to 12-17.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Liberty haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, Middle Tennessee will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Liberty against Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in February as the squad secured a 88-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liberty since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Liberty is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.