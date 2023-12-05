Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Missouri State 6-2, Middle Tennessee 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Middle Tennessee will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Missouri State Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Middle Tennessee last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-64 to the Terriers.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Missouri State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin. The low total for Missouri State ended their streak of high-flying scores.

Despite their defeat, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chance Moore, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Blue Raiders have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Middle Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri State is a slight 1-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.