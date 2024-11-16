Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Murray State 1-1, Middle Tennessee 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off against the Murray State Racers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The timing is sure in the Blue Raiders' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Racers have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, Middle Tennessee didn't have too much trouble with Evansville as they won 80-63.

Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Essam Mostafa, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Jlynn Counter was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Murray State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 83-68 loss to Pittsburgh last Friday. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kylen Milton, who posted 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Middle Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Murray State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Middle Tennessee has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 51.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've nailed 53.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Middle Tennessee suffered a grim 75-54 defeat to Murray State when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Middle Tennessee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Middle Tennessee.