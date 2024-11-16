Who's Playing
Murray State Racers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Current Records: Murray State 1-1, Middle Tennessee 3-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $23.51
What to Know
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off against the Murray State Racers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The timing is sure in the Blue Raiders' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Racers have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.
Last Wednesday, Middle Tennessee didn't have too much trouble with Evansville as they won 80-63.
Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Essam Mostafa, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Jlynn Counter was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Murray State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 83-68 loss to Pittsburgh last Friday. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kylen Milton, who posted 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
Middle Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Murray State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Middle Tennessee has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 51.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've nailed 53.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Middle Tennessee suffered a grim 75-54 defeat to Murray State when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Middle Tennessee have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Middle Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Blue Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Murray State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Middle Tennessee.
- Dec 30, 2023 - Murray State 75 vs. Middle Tennessee 54
- Dec 21, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 83 vs. Murray State 67
- Dec 04, 2021 - Murray State 93 vs. Middle Tennessee 87
- Dec 02, 2020 - Middle Tennessee 78 vs. Murray State 61
- Dec 07, 2019 - Murray State 85 vs. Middle Tennessee 52
- Dec 08, 2018 - Murray State 64 vs. Middle Tennessee 42
- Nov 13, 2017 - Middle Tennessee 72 vs. Murray State 67
- Nov 15, 2016 - Middle Tennessee 87 vs. Murray State 81
- Nov 17, 2015 - Murray State 76 vs. Middle Tennessee 65