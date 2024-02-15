Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-13, Middle Tennessee 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Middle Tennessee is heading back home. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee was handed a 35-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Panthers on Saturday. The Blue Raiders skirted past the Panthers 68-66. The victory was just what Middle Tennessee needed coming off of a 88-53 loss in their prior matchup.

N. Mex. State won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-49 punch to the gut against the Miners. N. Mex. State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

The Blue Raiders' win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-15. As for the Aggies, their loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-13.

Middle Tennessee came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in January, falling 73-62. Will Middle Tennessee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Mex. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - N. Mex. State 73 vs. Middle Tennessee 62