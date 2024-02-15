Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-13, Middle Tennessee 9-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Middle Tennessee is heading back home. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee was handed a 35-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Panthers on Saturday. The Blue Raiders skirted past the Panthers 68-66. The victory was just what Middle Tennessee needed coming off of a 88-53 loss in their prior matchup.

N. Mex. State won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-49 punch to the gut against the Miners. N. Mex. State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

The Blue Raiders' win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-15. As for the Aggies, their loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-13.

Middle Tennessee came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in January, falling 73-62. Will Middle Tennessee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Mex. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.