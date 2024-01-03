Who's Playing

Reinhardt Eagles @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Reinhardt 0-1, Middle Tennessee 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Reinhardt Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Murphy Athletic Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Reinhardt had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against the Trojans back in November of 2023, falling 111-46. Reinhardt was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-20.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-54 to the Racers. The game was a close 35-31 at the break, but unfortunately for Middle Tennessee it sure didn't stay that way.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Blue Raiders, their defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-9.