Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: SF Austin 1-0, Middle Tennessee 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be playing at home against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Middle Tennessee took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over the Norse. Winning is a bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, as Middle Tennessee did.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Lumberjacks at home against the Stallions on Monday as the squad secured a 96-68 victory. With SF Austin ahead 54-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Blue Raiders' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Middle Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over SF Austin in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 75-63. Will Middle Tennessee repeat their success, or does SF Austin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee and SF Austin both have 1 win in their last 2 games.