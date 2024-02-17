Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: UTEP 13-12, Middle Tennessee 10-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the UTEP Miners and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Murphy Center. UTEP is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.2% worse than the opposition, a fact UTEP found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 90-80 to the Hilltoppers.

UTEP's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tae Hardy, who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Otis Frazier III who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders beat the Aggies 76-69 on Thursday. The victory was all the more spectacular given Middle Tennessee was down 17 points with 2:06 left in the first half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Middle Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jestin Porter, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Porter didn't help Middle Tennessee's cause all that much against the Miners back in January but the same can't be said for this game. Jared Coleman-Jones was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Miners' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Blue Raiders, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-15.

UTEP was able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Raiders in their previous matchup back in January, winning 73-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTEP since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.