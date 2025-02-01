Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: UTEP 15-5, Middle Tennessee 14-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The Blue Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Middle Tennessee is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Mex. State. The contest marked the Blue Raiders' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, UTEP was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to Western Kentucky. The Miners have struggled against the Hilltoppers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by David Terrell Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight assists and four steals. Those eight assists gave him a new career-high. Devon Barnes was another key player, scoring 11 points along with six assists and three steals.

Middle Tennessee's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for UTEP, their loss dropped their record down to 15-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Middle Tennessee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 29.3. Given Middle Tennessee's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Middle Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over UTEP in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 96-90. Will Middle Tennessee repeat their success, or does UTEP have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.