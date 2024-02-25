Halftime Report

The last time Western Kentucky and the Blue Raiders met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Western Kentucky leads 36-34 over the Blue Raiders.

Western Kentucky entered the game having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Middle Tennessee step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-7, Middle Tennessee 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Western Kentucky's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 72-58.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Middle Tennessee's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 76-68 to the Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Blue Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots this season. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Raiders will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Middle Tennessee.