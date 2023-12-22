Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-3, Milwaukee 4-7

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee does have the home-court advantage, but Chattanooga is expected to win by three points.

Chattanooga had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 38.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs and snuck past 69-66.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's 20-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 80-67 to the Lancers last Wednesday. Milwaukee found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition.

The Mocs' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid win over Milwaukee when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 88-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chattanooga is a 3-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.