Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Green Bay 18-12, Milwaukee 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Green Bay had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 69-61 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Jaguars 75-70 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.

The Phoenix pushed their record up to 18-12 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-14 record this season.

Green Bay was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.