Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Green Bay 18-12, Milwaukee 16-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Green Bay had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 69-61 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Jaguars 75-70 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.
The Phoenix pushed their record up to 18-12 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-14 record this season.
Green Bay was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Green Bay 70 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Feb 06, 2023 - Green Bay 80 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Dec 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 81 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Milwaukee 54 vs. Green Bay 44
- Jan 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 63 vs. Green Bay 49
- Dec 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 74 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 19, 2020 - Milwaukee 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Green Bay 94 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 87 vs. Green Bay 80
- Feb 01, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Milwaukee 74