Halftime Report

A win for Milwaukee would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 40-39 lead against PFW. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-14 in no time. On the other hand, PFW will have to make due with an 18-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: PFW 18-10, Milwaukee 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Penguins on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Penguins 84-80. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Green Bay typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday PFW proved too difficult a challenge. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 85-59 win over the Phoenix. With PFW ahead 47-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 14-14. As for the Mastodons, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Milwaukee is expected to win, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Milwaukee.