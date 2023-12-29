Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-9, Milwaukee 5-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Robert Morris and Cornell didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Colonials fell 90-85 to the Big Red.

Even though they lost, Robert Morris were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They had just enough and edged the Mocs out 85-83.

The Colonials' defeat dropped their record down to 4-9. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 5-7.

Robert Morris will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Robert Morris took their win against Milwaukee when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 80-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Milwaukee.