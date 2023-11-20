Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Stetson 1-2, Milwaukee 2-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are on the road again on Monday and play against the Milwaukee Panthers at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 20th at Ocean Center. Stetson might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Stetson was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-48 bruising that the Cougars dished out on Monday. Stetson was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-16.

Meanwhile, the Panthers blew past the Norse, posting a 85-56 win at home. The victory was just what Milwaukee needed coming off of a 106-79 loss in their prior matchup.

The Hatters now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Panthers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Stetson came up short against Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in March, falling 87-83. Can Stetson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Milwaukee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.