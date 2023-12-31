Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Wright State 6-7, Milwaukee 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Wright State Raiders at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a victory while Wright State will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, the Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 victory over the Colonials. With that win, Milwaukee brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wright State on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Raiders, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee strolled past Wright State in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 87-70. Does Milwaukee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wright State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.