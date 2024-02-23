Who's Playing
Youngstown State Penguins @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Youngstown State 19-9, Milwaukee 14-13
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Ticket Cost: $32.24
What to Know
Youngstown State is 8-2 against the Panthers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Despite being away, Youngstown State is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.
The point spread may have favored Youngstown State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-73 to the Vikings.
Meanwhile, the Panthers slipped by the Norse 73-72 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.
The Penguins' defeat dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Panthers, they now have a winning record of 14-13.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup on February 8th, winning 97-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Youngstown State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Youngstown State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Youngstown State 97 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Feb 16, 2023 - Youngstown State 87 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - Milwaukee 88 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Milwaukee 71
- Jan 05, 2019 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Milwaukee 51