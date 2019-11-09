How to watch Milwaukee vs. W. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; W. Michigan 1-0

Last Season Records: Milwaukee 9-22; W. Michigan 8-24

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Concordia University (WI) Falcons on Tuesday, winning 72-62.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against the McNeese State Cowboys 75-65.

Milwaukee got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams last met in December of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee and W. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.