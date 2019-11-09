How to watch Milwaukee vs. W. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Western Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; W. Michigan 1-0
Last Season Records: Milwaukee 9-22; W. Michigan 8-24
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Concordia University (WI) Falcons on Tuesday, winning 72-62.
Meanwhile, Western Michigan took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against the McNeese State Cowboys 75-65.
Milwaukee got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams last met in December of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Milwaukee and W. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 67 vs. W. Michigan 66
- Dec 22, 2017 - W. Michigan 66 vs. Milwaukee 63
