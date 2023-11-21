Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-2, Minnesota 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans, taking the game 67-53.

Dawson Garcia was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Arkansas Pine Bluff's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 100-81 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Golden Gophers' win lifted them to 3-1 while the Golden Lions' loss dropped them down to 3-2.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Minnesota has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Minnesota strolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 72-56. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.