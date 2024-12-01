Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-5, Minnesota 5-3

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will welcome the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers' defense has only allowed 58.5 points per game this season, so the Wildcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 57-51 to Wake Forest on Friday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Minnesota struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. ended up a good deal behind Gardner-Webb on Wednesday and lost 79-64.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Everything went Minnesota's way against Bethune-Cook. when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as Minnesota made off with an 80-60 victory. In that contest, Minnesota amassed a halftime lead of 46-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.